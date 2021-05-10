Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Option Care Health, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Option Care Health in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OPCH. Truist raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $17.58 on Monday. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.43 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $240,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 66.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,935,000 after buying an additional 2,434,741 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,302,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,566,000 after buying an additional 2,302,202 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,687,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,083,000. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

