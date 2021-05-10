Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Issued By Oppenheimer

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Owl Rock Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Owl Rock Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owl Rock Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

ORCC stock opened at $14.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Owl Rock Capital has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,360,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,887,000 after acquiring an additional 265,871 shares in the last quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation now owns 4,035,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,108,451,000 after buying an additional 113,133 shares during the period. Indaba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,738,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,668,000 after buying an additional 1,183,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,132,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,366,000 after buying an additional 386,916 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,595,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,201,000 after buying an additional 395,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 82,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,183,497.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,855,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,692,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 101,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $1,454,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,589,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,024,744.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,103,763 shares of company stock valued at $15,821,754. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.52%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

