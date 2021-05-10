Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Russel Metals Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Russel Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$670.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$674.00 million.

RUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.86.

Shares of TSE:RUS opened at C$31.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 81.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$27.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.69. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$13.20 and a 52 week high of C$32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.41, for a total value of C$68,061.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,374 shares in the company, valued at C$4,873,621.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 389.74%.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

