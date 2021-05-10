Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Issued By B. Riley

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Seelos Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

SEEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

SEEL opened at $5.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Seelos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 638,363 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

