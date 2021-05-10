Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Tenneco Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tenneco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tenneco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TEN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenneco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of TEN opened at $12.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tenneco has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $13.12.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 18,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $202,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $67,599.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,814,570 shares of company stock valued at $136,905,268 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 12.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,613,000 after buying an additional 467,677 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 21.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 11,731 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

