Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Issued By Raymond James

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Zymeworks in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst D. Novak now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.17) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.19). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.38) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.06) EPS.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZYME. Barclays reduced their target price on Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

NYSE ZYME opened at $30.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $59.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,831,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,559,000 after acquiring an additional 112,843 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 292.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,999 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,190,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,280,000 after buying an additional 71,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,160,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 4,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $153,500.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,251,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $49,803.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,765.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,121 shares of company stock valued at $276,979. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

