Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) Issued By Cormark

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Algoma Central in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Central’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$154.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$152.10 million.

Shares of ALC stock opened at C$17.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$660.76 million and a P/E ratio of 14.74. Algoma Central has a one year low of C$8.58 and a one year high of C$17.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Algoma Central’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.16%.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

