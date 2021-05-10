Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Lantern Pharma Inc. Issued By Zacks Investment Research (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) – Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lantern Pharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Lantern Pharma’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03.

Shares of LTRN stock opened at $15.62 on Monday. Lantern Pharma has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 27.58 and a quick ratio of 27.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 18,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

