Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Issued By KeyCorp

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Papa John’s International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

PZZA stock opened at $99.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $110.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.83.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

