Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.57). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.37) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

NYSE:SPR opened at $44.09 on Monday. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $53.63. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 338.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $351,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

