Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.80) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.35). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($8.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.75) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($6.13) EPS.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 119.19%. The business’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.05) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RARE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.41.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $114.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.87 and its 200 day moving average is $128.06. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $61.96 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $41,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,398 shares of company stock worth $11,143,621 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,470,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,311,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,462,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $621,923,000 after acquiring an additional 174,709 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,280,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,554,000 after acquiring an additional 186,213 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,600,000 after acquiring an additional 96,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after acquiring an additional 33,536 shares during the last quarter.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

