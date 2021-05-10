Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 0.56. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $20.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $164,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Watkins sold 5,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $107,865.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $318,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,488.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,886 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

