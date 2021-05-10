Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Issued By William Blair

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Vapotherm in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.69). William Blair also issued estimates for Vapotherm’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.19) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VAPO. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE VAPO opened at $19.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $497.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of -1.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Vapotherm has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $54.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average is $27.32.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 51.59% and a negative net margin of 47.80%.

In other Vapotherm news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $55,820.00. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,843,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 289,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vapotherm by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,922,000 after purchasing an additional 69,544 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Vapotherm by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 362,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 69,006 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vapotherm by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 174,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vapotherm by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

