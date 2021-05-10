Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) Lifted by B. Riley

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital downgraded 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. 155675 (BLD.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

155675 has a twelve month low of C$49.61 and a twelve month high of C$2.32.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$37.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.32 million.

About 155675 (BLD.TO)

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

