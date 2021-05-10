Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on XRAY. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

XRAY opened at $68.47 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $36.12 and a twelve month high of $69.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average of $56.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of -297.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,457.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,073,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,089,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,635 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 184,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 24,628 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,999,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 905,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,751,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

