Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Reduced by Cormark (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Friday, May 7th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Cormark also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, Desjardins cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 21st.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$51.82 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.