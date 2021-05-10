Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Enerflex Ltd. Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Enerflex in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enerflex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$298.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.60 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Thursday.

TSE EFX opened at C$7.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.36. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$4.51 and a twelve month high of C$9.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$680.66 million and a PE ratio of 7.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

