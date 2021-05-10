Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.21) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.85). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.86) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

GBT has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $38.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.39. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.17.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

