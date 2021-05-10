Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. Lowered by William Blair (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the company will earn ($1.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.94). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.91) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.37) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Shares of GBT opened at $38.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.39. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.63.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,232.6% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 143,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 132,876 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,792,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

