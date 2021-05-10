Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Lowered by Analyst

GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GP Strategies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for GP Strategies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 1.61%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GP Strategies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

Shares of GPX stock opened at $16.58 on Monday. GP Strategies has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,290,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GP Strategies by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in GP Strategies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

