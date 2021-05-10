Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.
Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$16.86 billion for the quarter.
Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$36.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43. The company has a current ratio of 15.84, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.24. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of C$19.13 and a 1-year high of C$36.44.
In other Great-West Lifeco news, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings bought 366,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,259,181.87. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 366,746 shares in the company, valued at C$12,259,181.87. Also, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$86,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,059.69. Insiders have purchased 417,546 shares of company stock valued at $13,638,420 in the last quarter.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.
About Great-West Lifeco
Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.
