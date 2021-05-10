Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Lifted by B. Riley

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Green Brick Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $25.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press purchased 10,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,182. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 185.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

