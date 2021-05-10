Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for GreenSky, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for GreenSky in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for GreenSky’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get GreenSky alerts:

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 0.72%.

GSKY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. GreenSky presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

GSKY opened at $6.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 130.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $7.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its position in GreenSky by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,524 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,365,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after buying an additional 848,082 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 37,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 20,285 shares during the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.