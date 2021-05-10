Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Hayward Holdings, Inc. Lifted by William Blair (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hayward in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Hayward’s FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

HAYW has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Hayward from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

HAYW opened at $23.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50. Hayward has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $25.28.

In other news, insider Rick Roetken acquired 1,500 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Harris Silber acquired 10,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $442,000.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAYW. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Hayward during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Hayward during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,687,000.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

