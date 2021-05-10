Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HST. Raymond James downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.23.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $18.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,577,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,019 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 405.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,327,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,675,000 after buying an additional 2,668,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,232,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,065,000 after buying an additional 2,653,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,071,000 after buying an additional 2,363,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.