Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for IGM Financial Inc. Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for IGM Financial in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$812.81 million for the quarter.

IGM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Desjardins lowered IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. IGM Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.88.

IGM opened at C$44.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.13. The company has a market cap of C$10.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.96. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$26.61 and a 52-week high of C$45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.