Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Raised by SVB Leerink (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the company will earn ($0.69) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.74). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.51) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.09.

NYSE:INSP opened at $194.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.79. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $252.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.88 and a beta of 1.71.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The business’s revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 805.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 649,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,540,000 after buying an additional 578,156 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,664,000 after buying an additional 205,692 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $99,327,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $48,958,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.