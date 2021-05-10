Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Reduced by Analyst

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intellicheck in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Intellicheck from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:IDN opened at $8.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.50 and a beta of 2.23. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.44.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 244.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 33,286 shares during the last quarter. 47.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.