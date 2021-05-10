Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Increased by William Blair

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Kadant in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.26. William Blair also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.25.

Kadant stock opened at $185.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kadant has a 1-year low of $77.82 and a 1-year high of $189.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $172.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

In other news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $226,636.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,092.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kadant by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 422,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,196,000 after purchasing an additional 230,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kadant by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,789,000 after acquiring an additional 44,942 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at $4,012,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 234,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,074,000 after purchasing an additional 25,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 397,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,096,000 after purchasing an additional 23,067 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

