Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Increased by KeyCorp

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kaman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kaman’s FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE:KAMN opened at $55.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day moving average of $52.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,859.62 and a beta of 1.26. Kaman has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $59.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.90 million. Kaman had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kaman in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

