Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Leggett & Platt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $57.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day moving average is $44.67. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,943,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,590,000 after purchasing an additional 910,934 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,189,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,015,000 after acquiring an additional 42,224 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,013,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,186,000 after acquiring an additional 270,111 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,800,000 after acquiring an additional 752,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,616,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

