Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Lumber Liquidators in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LL. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of LL opened at $24.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.69.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki purchased 6,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $150,199.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,018,000 after acquiring an additional 178,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

