Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Lumos Pharma, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lumos Pharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.94) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.90). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.77) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.98) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.12) EPS.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 2,053.30%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of LUMO stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $81.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.69. Lumos Pharma has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $36.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lumos Pharma by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lumos Pharma by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 281,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 40,395 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Lumos Pharma by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lumos Pharma by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $1,329,000. Institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

