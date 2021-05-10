Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Boosted by Analyst

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Manulife Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MFC. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

NYSE:MFC opened at $21.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.89. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $22.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 476,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,483,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,928,000 after acquiring an additional 549,570 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,097,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,260,000 after buying an additional 747,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.2285 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.68%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

