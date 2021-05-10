Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Medifast, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Medifast in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.57 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.69. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.88 EPS.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Medifast stock opened at $278.32 on Monday. Medifast has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $279.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,448,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medifast by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,210,000 after buying an additional 85,315 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Medifast by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,347,000 after buying an additional 78,494 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in shares of Medifast by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 110,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,597,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Medifast by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 50,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after buying an additional 32,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 95.30%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

