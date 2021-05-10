Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Cormark upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC lowered New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.81.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. New Gold has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.