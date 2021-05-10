Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for OptiNose, Inc. Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for OptiNose in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.40). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OptiNose’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

OPTN stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $164.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.03. OptiNose has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.98.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 230.14% and a negative return on equity of 294.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in OptiNose by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OptiNose in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

In other OptiNose news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $38,004.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,749.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,690 shares of company stock valued at $81,105. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

