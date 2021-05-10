Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Papa John’s International, Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Papa John’s International in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

PZZA opened at $99.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $110.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.28 and a 200-day moving average of $89.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,323,000 after buying an additional 431,113 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,809,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 506,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,964,000 after acquiring an additional 229,593 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,335,000 after acquiring an additional 199,126 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at $14,335,000.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

