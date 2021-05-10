Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Boosted by B. Riley

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Park-Ohio in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PKOH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $37.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.16. Park-Ohio has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $476.96 million, a P/E ratio of -164.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 13.37%.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $153,880.00. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $237,720.00. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 5.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 62.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

