Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Penn National Gaming, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.26) EPS.

PENN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

PENN opened at $86.62 on Monday. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.94.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.