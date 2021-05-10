Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Pfizer Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Pfizer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

PFE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of PFE opened at $39.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $220.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.82. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

