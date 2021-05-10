Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for PRA Group, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:PRAA)

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PRA Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PRA Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $39.27 on Monday. PRA Group has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in PRA Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in PRA Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

In other PRA Group news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

