Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Lowered by Analyst

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.05 billion.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PBH. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$118.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$130.43.

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$122.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$119.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$106.82. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$74.84 and a 12-month high of C$123.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21. The firm has a market cap of C$5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.91.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

