Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Cut by Analyst

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Redfin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RDFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.69.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $56.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average of $66.20. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.92 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 211.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 62.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Redfin news, Director James Slavet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $657,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,289 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $490,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 297,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,408,140.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,577,443 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

