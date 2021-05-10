Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Redfin in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Redfin in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

Redfin stock opened at $56.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.20. Redfin has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.92 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $490,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 297,072 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,140.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $102,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,231.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,577,443. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $6,781,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

