Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. Reduced by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:REYN)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $30.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average of $29.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.13.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,021,000 after acquiring an additional 89,843 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,568,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

