Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Cut by Analyst

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $3.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.15 million, a P/E ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.48. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 26.25%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,054,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 22,508 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 134,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 63,289 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 469.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 436,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 359,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,590 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.