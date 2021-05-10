Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Stantec Inc. Cut by National Bank Financial (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stantec in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$861.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$876.40 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.90.

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$53.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.82. The company has a market cap of C$5.95 billion and a PE ratio of 35.00. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$37.46 and a 52-week high of C$59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.59.

In other news, Director Paul Jeremy David Alpern sold 8,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.82, for a total value of C$424,219.48. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,410,608. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,354.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

