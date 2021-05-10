Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Lowered by Desjardins

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Desjardins reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Stantec in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STN. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.21.

STN stock opened at $44.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.84. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Stantec had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $661.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.59 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at $3,168,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Stantec by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stantec by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 841,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 323,613 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Stantec by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,131,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,677,000 after purchasing an additional 677,022 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth $4,654,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1346 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

