Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Cut by Desjardins

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Stantec in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STN. ATB Capital lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Laurentian raised their target price on Stantec from C$42.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Stantec to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.90.

TSE STN opened at C$53.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.82. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$37.46 and a 12 month high of C$59.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$861.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$876.40 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 41.26%.

In other news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.61, for a total transaction of C$1,876,273.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,945,587.89. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.29, for a total value of C$156,861.30. Insiders have sold a total of 66,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,354 in the last quarter.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

